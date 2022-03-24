Ronald Jeffrey “Jeff” Viers, 59, of Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Viers was born in Ronceverte, West Virginia on September 26, 1962, a son of Ronald Dale Viers and Linda Carol (Smith) Spitler.
Jeff was an avid West Virginia Mountaineers and Washington Redskins Fan. He enjoyed the outdoors and reading.
Mr. Viers was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Garland and Louise Smith; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Ruth Viers; step-father, John D. Spitler Sr.; and four brothers, Jason Edward Viers, Edward D. Spitler, John D. Spitler, Jr., and Walter Spitler.
Surviving, in addition to his father of Staunton and his mother of Waynesboro, is a sister, Robin K. Viers and spouse Nicole of Waynesboro; a sister-in-law, Teresa G. Spitler of Staunton; his father’s companion, Janet P. Harris; two uncles, David Viers and his wife Shirley and Harold Viers and his wife Becky; and maternal aunt, Donna Garland.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
