Ronald John “Ron” Lewis Jr., 72, of McGaheysville, formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Mr. Lewis was the son of the late Ronald J. Lewis Sr. and Elenora Richards Lewis and was born on Jan. 20, 1949, in Harrisonburg.
Ronnie had a longstanding career in auto part sales in Harrisonburg. He was a past member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 4150 and was a fan of the Washington Football Team and Washington Nationals. He enjoyed spending time with Emily, his granddaughter, having brunch with his son, Bryan, former spouse, Debbie, and many beach trips to the Outer Banks with good friends and family.
Surviving are a son, Bryan Lewis of Broadway; a granddaughter, Emily Lewis; former spouse and close friend, Debbie Lewis of Broadway; former mother-in-law, Nancy S. Riggs; three nieces, Stephanie Berkshire, Tamara Berkshire and Jacqueline Berkshire; a nephew, Matthew Greenwald (Tayler Corbisierc); two brothers-in-law, Larry Hinkle and Rick Shifflett; two sisters-in-law, Sherry Greenwald (David) and Jeanne Horn; one great-niece and four great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Hinkle, and former father-in-law, Richard F. Shifflett.
A celebration of life will be held at Westover Park in Harrisonburg from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or a charity of preference.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
