Ronald Loyd Botkins, 64, a resident of Broadway, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Mr. Botkins was born June 8, 1957, in Rockingham to Stanley Linwood Botkins of Timberville and the late Eva Alene Hansbrough Botkins.
Mr. Botkins was employed as a truck driver at Rockingham Petroleum. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and meeting all the dogs on his delivery route, who enjoyed his “treats.” He loved spending time with his family and cats, “Punky” and “Daisy.”
On Sept. 11, 1992, he married Rosemary Lancaster Botkins, who survives.
In addition to his wife and father, Mr. Botkins is survived by his children, Travis Loyd Botkins of Broadway and Amber Rose Botkins; and four sisters.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
