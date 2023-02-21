Ronald Layne Miller, 69, a lifelong resident of Rockingham, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Ronald was born Aug. 3, 1953, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Richard and Betty Blue Liskey Miller.
He was a 1971 graduate of Turner Ashby High School and worked for Wampler Foods and Rockingham Co-op as a truck driver. He was a member of the West Rockingham Ruritans and volunteered with the West Rockingham Food Pantry. He was a lifelong member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian. Ronald’s daughters and grandchildren were and always will forever be the lights of his life.
On April 5, 1980, he married Gloria Wilson, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Kirstine Barber and husband, Thomas, of Salem and Emily Miller and husband, Jake Hofmeister, of Berea, Ky.; siblings, Richard Miller and wife, Maria, of Weyers Cave, Pamela Mumper and husband, James, of Manakin Sabot, and Craig Miller and wife, Nancy, of Rockingham; grandchildren, Braxton Barber, Mason Barber and Harriet Hofmeister-Miller; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Dr. Seth Normington and Gerald Harper will conduct a funeral service Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery, all are welcome.
The family received friends Monday, Feb. 20, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Rockingham Food Pantry, 4222 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, West Rockingham Ruritan Club, c/o Mike Webster, 5161 Sandbriar Lane, Dayton, VA 22821 or Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.