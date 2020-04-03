Ronald Lee ‘Butch’ Curry
Ronald Lee “Butch” Curry, 60, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Rockingham County on Sept. 23, 1959, and was a son of Mildred Charlotte (Good) Curry of Harrisonburg and the late Junior Lee Curry.
Butch had been a carpenter and was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene.
He was united in marriage on Oct. 13, 1986, to Margaret Ann (Carrier) Curry of Harrisonburg.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are a son, Jason Lee Losh of Mount Solon; two sisters, Barbara Curry Wampler of Harrisonburg and Rachel Elizabeth Curry of Grottoes and a half brother, Samuel Lee Kibler and wife, Kay, of Broadway. He is also survived by nephew, Chas Joseph Wampler IV and two nieces, LaShanna Howard and LaKaila Howard and a great-nephew, Jayce Luckado.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
