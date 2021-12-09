Ronald Lee Martz, 72, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his home. A memorial graveside service will be held Friday, December 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market. Pastor Glen Turner will officiate. The family requests that masks be worn.
Mr. Martz was born August 26, 1949, in New Market, son of the late Robert Lee Martz Jr. and Marion Joan Phillips Martz. He retired from VDOT after 27 years and was a dairy farmer. He was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market and a life member of New Market Vol. Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife Faye Stroop Martz; children, Diane Martz and Jerry of Mt. Crawford, Willie Martz and Amanda of Timberville, Kenny Stroop and Patty of Edinburg, Douglas Stroop and KK of Edinburg and Joyce Hawkins and Randy of Basye; brother, Bobby Joe Martz and Omar Martinez of Round Hill; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and special friend Rick Thomas and Dawn of New Market.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Market Fire and Rescue, Mt. Jackson Fire Department or Blue Ridge Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
