Ronald Lee “Ronnie” Meadows, 67, of McGaheysville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Mr. Meadows was born Sept. 2, 1954, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Lloyd E. and Bertie Meadows.
He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant UMC near Elkton and was a member of the NRA. He loved to hunt and watch NASCAR, and most of all loved spending time with his family and friends.
On Nov. 3, 1979, he married Tammy Hodge Meadows, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Heather Meadows of McGaheysville; a son, Elliot Meadows and wife, Kathleen, of Singers Glen; a brother, Roy Meadows and wife, Patsy, of Elkton; sisters, Joyce Morris, Kathy Lam and husband, Delane, Charlotte Lam and husband, Wade, and a twin sister, Bonnie Meadows, all of Elkton; grandchildren, Meerah Meadows, Hadley Meadows, Evan Monger, and Josephine Meadows, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Randy Meadows, Franklin Meadows, Margaret Staton and Mildred Campbell.
The Rev. Rick Robertson will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church near Elkton.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, c/o, Charlotte Lam, 20385 Mount Pleasant Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
