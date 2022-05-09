Ronald Lee Taylor, 79, of Grottoes, passed away May 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
Ronald was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Harrisonburg, a son of the late Mary Frances (Smith) and Percy Ward Wonderley Jr.
He retired from Mack Truck & Equipment after 30 years of service and was a lifelong member of the Grottoes Church of the Brethren. Ronald was an avid golfer and pool player. He frequently played golf at Lakeview Golf Course in Harrisonburg, where he once scored a hole-in-one. Ronald was a devoted son, father, and grandfather, and always made time for his family.
He was united in marriage on Nov. 12, 1964, to Shirley Ann (Carroll) Taylor, who survives.
Ronald is also survived by his son, Jason Lee Taylor and wife, Kali, of Grottoes; and grandchildren, Amalia, Hugh, and Catherine Taylor.
Per his wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
