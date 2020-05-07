Ronald LeRoy Deputy Sr., 81, of Singers Glen, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Deputy was born March 22, 1939, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Timothy Oliver and Ruth (Weaver) Deputy.
He started his career at Shenandoah Manufacturing before he became owner of Early Equipment Company. Ronald enjoyed woodworking. He loved the outdoors and listening to music. His mourning for his wife has ended and they are now in eternity together. He was a lifelong member of Weavers Mennonite Church.
On Sept. 5, 1959, he married the former Lelia Eberly, who preceded him in death on Aug. 11, 2010.
Ronald is survived by his children, Ronald Deputy Jr. and wife, Young Kim Deputy, of Indian Trail, N.C., Reba Deputy Heizer and husband, David, of Fairfield, Va., Anthony Deputy of Singers Glen, Raleigh Deputy and wife, Shandra Matters Deputy, of Rockingham; a brother, Merlin Deputy and wife, Jackie; grandchildren, Benjamin Heizer, Leah Heizer, Emily Heizer, Levi Heizer, Matthew Deputy, Megan Deputy Cooper; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Peggy Deputy; and a brother-in-law, Mark Lehman. In addition to his wife and parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his siblings, Lowell “Buck” Deputy, Margaret Lehman, Emily Deputy, and an infant sister, Mary Ellen Deputy.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
The burial will be held privately.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Deputy family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
