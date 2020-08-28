Ronald Lloyd Shifflett
Ronald Lloyd Shifflett, 47, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home in Grottoes, Virginia.
Mr. Shifflett was born Jan. 26, 1973, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of Roger Lee Shifflett, Sr. and the late Carolyn Casady Shifflett.
Ronnie graduated from Spotswood High School, where he played on the football team. He was most recently employed with ProTech Lawn and Landscape and had worked the previous 23 years with Transprint USA. He greatly enjoyed being on his four-wheeler, fishing and hunting.
In addition to his father, Ronnie is survived by his wife, Amanda Golden Shifflett, whom he married on April 29, 1995. Also surviving are son, Dillan Shifflett and companion, Geri Surface; daughter, Autumn Shifflett and companion, Chris Davis; brother, Roger L. Shifflett, Jr. and companion, Tina Hawkins; niece, Tristin Shifflett; great-nephew, Grayson Simmons; many extended family members, and his canine friend, Chloe.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Please remember a face covering for the health of others.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.