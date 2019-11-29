Ronald Preston Miller, Sr., 67, of Broadway, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home.
Born in Harrisonburg on Dec. 1, 1951, he was the son of the late, Alvin Preston Miller and Arlene Knott Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Long Miller, and a sister, Marilyn Snead.
Mr. Miller was retired from the poultry industry and had lived most of his life in Bridgewater. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Mount Crawford.
He is survived by his son, Ronald P. Miller, Jr. and his wife, Amanda; his two grandchildren, Miranda and Morgan Miller, and a special aunt, who was like a mother to him, Meda McNett of Dayton.
A funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Warren Knott officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, 525 S. Main St, Broadway, VA 22815.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com
