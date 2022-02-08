Ronald Ray Landes, 59, of Weyers Cave, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Landes was born Sept. 5, 1962, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Charles Edward and Susan Pauline Link Landes.
Ronald loved bowling, collecting movies, TV show series, and loved listening to contemporary gospel. He was a great father, husband and brother and was very family oriented.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia P. “Cindy” Landes; son, Tyler Landes; daughter, Megan Landes; brother, Charles Edward “Buster” Landes Jr. and wife, Linda; and sisters, Cindy Lambert and husband, John, and Mary Sue McCormick and husband, Dell.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Mary Sue McCormick officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
