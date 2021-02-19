We celebrate the life of a dedicated man of God, Ronald Ray Mayes, Sr., of Grottoes, VA.
He left for his heavenly home on Wednesday, February 17, at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg.
Ronnie was born in Harrisonburg, VA, on September 10, 1939, and was a son of the late Roy Lee Mayes and Rennie Elizabeth (Huffman) Mayes.
He retired from DuPont in 1994, and was a lifetime member of Port Republic United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed a passionate life of fishing, hunting, gardening, and watching sports of all kinds, especially his Atlanta Braves. Ronnie served proudly in the Grottoes Fire and Rescue Squad. He loved his time in the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office as an Auxiliary Deputy. His love and dedication for family was beyond measure.
In 1958 he was united in marriage to Margie (Hammer) Mayes, who survives.
Ronnie is survived by a son, Ronald Ray Mayes, Jr. and wife Becky, Valerie Dawn Mayes and husband Brad, Lorri Hensley and fiancé Steve, Meneika Rogers and husband Ken. Twelve Grandchildren, Josh Mayes, Aarika Skelly Malca, Devin Skelly, John Skelly, Lauren Hensley Shifflett, Holly Mayes Balice, Faith Mayes, Kara Hensley Monger, Tomi Hensley Preston, Christopher Rogers, Grace Rogers, and Michael Rogers. 11 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a brother, David Harrison and a precious Great Grandchild Ryker James Balice.
A private funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Dr. Gene Williams officiating.
We look forward to a spring time celebration of life for all to join us in honoring the life of Ronnie.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Rescue Squad, 805 Augusta Ave. Grottoes, VA. or Grottoes Fire Dept. 109 3rd St. Grottoes, VA.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com
