Ronald ‘Ron’ Leith Wolverton
Ronald “Ron” Leith Wolverton, 75, of Grottoes, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his home after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Mr. Wolverton was born Sept. 21, 1947, in Harrisonburg, Va. and was a son of the late Paul F. and Ruby Stidley Wolverton.
Ron was an avid bowler since he was a teenager and bowled in leagues at Valley Lanes most of his life. He was very proud of his two 300 games. He loved traveling, including to bowling tournaments with his wife. Ron loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his brothers at the family cabin in Orkney Springs every November.
Ron rarely met a stranger and loved talking to everyone. He was always willing to help out his neighbors and loved walking in the neighborhood to talk to everyone. Ron retired from Merck in 2006 after working there 28 years. He also attended Old Paths Baptist Church in Weyers Cave.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janet Mays Wolverton; daughter, April Wolverton of Harrisonburg, Va.; two brothers, Frederick Wolverton of Buckeye Lake, Ohio and Stephen Wolverton of Macon, Ga.; sister, Dora Ann Fulk of Harrisonburg, Va.; sister-in-law, Barbara Hoke of Secondcreek, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a twin brother, Donald Keith Wolverton; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Wolverton, Evelyn Wolverton and Janet E. Wolverton; and brothers-in-law, Ernest Fulk and Gary Hoke Sr.
The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor John Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old Paths Baptist Church in Weyers Cave.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
