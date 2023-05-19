Ronald “Ronnie” Scott Hartman, 51, of McGaheysville, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home. Born Oct. 16, 1971, in Harrisonburg, he was a son of Roy Lee and Wanda Fink Hartman of Harrisonburg.
Ronnie was self-employed in construction. He was an animal lover and enjoyed nothing more than golfing with his sons.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sons, Zachary “Zach” Scott Hartman and fiancée, Angela Smith, of Rockingham, Tyler Scott Hartman and companion, Katlyn Ruddle, of Timberville, and Joshua “Josh” Scott Hartman and wife, Abbi Shrock, of Broadway; a brother, Tim Hartman and wife, Michelle, of New Market; a sister, Diane Harman and husband, H.D. of Mount Crawford; two grandsons, Eli Scott Hartman and Aiden Smith; his former wife, Victoria Deavers; and a great number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Hartman.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Ted Hott officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.