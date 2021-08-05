Ronald "Ronnie" W. See, 70, of Port Republic, died peacefully on Aug. 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband, father, and paw paw.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Hines See; two daughters, Denise Renee See and Bobbi Jo Miller; son-in-law, Jason Lee Miller; his three grandsons, Braxton Hunter Miller, Justin Byrce Miller, and Tristan Caleb See; and his two dogs, Buddy and Millie. Ronnie's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life.
The legacy of Ronnie's kind spirit, passion for music and hunting, love of the beach and zest for life will live on through his family. Ronnie always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. Ronnie will continue his caring ways by donating his body to science. Ronnie will be missed but never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations be sent to the UVA Transplant Pulmonary Clinic, 1300 Jefferson Park Ave., 4th floor, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
