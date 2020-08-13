Ronald Wade Stover, 72, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born in Harrisonburg on Feb. 17, 1948, and was a son of the late Ethel Catherine (Shull) Stover Cook and Harry Ward Stover.
Ronald worked as a Certified Public Accountant including serving the town of Dayton as Treasurer until his retirement. He earned his Bachelor's in Business Administration and was a member of the AICPA.
He was united in marriage on July 6, 1973, to Lynne Farrell Stover.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son, Michael Alan Stover of Bridgewater and his brother, Sherman "Skip" Stover and wife, Darlene, of Broadway.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Wayne Stover.
At his request and due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Regional SPCA, PO Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402 or Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
