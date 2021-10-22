Ronald Wayne “Ron” Carrier, 76, of Broadway, formerly of Linville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Carrier was born July 12, 1945, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late Robert Warren Carrier and Evelyn Dean Rodeffer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Cook; a sister, Rita Hadley; and two nephews, Jonathan Hook and Chip Hook III.
Ron attended Harrisonburg High School and worked at ComSonics, Inc. in Harrisonburg, from where he retired. He had tremendous love for his family, loved a good laugh and was known to enjoy a bowl of chili at The Galley as well as being a boxing enthusiast. Ron will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
On Jan. 8, 1983, he married Normandy Jean “Cat” Cook, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Matthew Carrier (Angela) of Broadway and Mark Carrier of Harrisonburg; three daughters, Laura Morris of Harrisonburg, Lisa Moore of Pennsylvania, and Jennifer Cook (Melissa) of Ashland, Va.; a sister, Ramona Sansone (Leonard) of Crimora; seven grandchildren, Kyzer (Corbyn), Amanda (Daniel), Victoria, Vanessa, Khloe, Wyatt and Jaxon; five great-grandchildren, Landyn, Ryder, Isabella, Stone, Tynley and a great-granddaughter on the way; stepfather, Glen Rodeffer (Barbara); an aunt, Ruth Carrier, and a nephew, Bart Hook.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Brian Gillispie officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family wished to express their gratitude to the staff at Sentara RMH for their committed care.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.