Ronald Webster Rohrbaugh
Ronald Webster Rohrbaugh, 83, of Rockingham, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
He was born in Grant County, W.Va., to the late Paul Jefferson and Ruth C. Huffman Rohrbaugh.
Ronald was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1957 to 1960, and worked for Walker Manufacturing as a foreman for many years. He was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He loved hunting, fishing, and his stray animals he took in.
On Aug. 24, 1969, he married the former Mary Ellen Hobbs, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Diana Masser of Bismarck, N.D., Kathy Mumma and husband, Steve, of Gainesville, Regina Lonas and husband, Rusty, of Harrisonburg, Stephen Eye and wife, Jill, of Valdosta, Ga., Rhonda Miller and husband, Tim, of Elkton, and Brent Rohrbaugh and wife, Denise, of Chesapeake; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Katherine Shipe of Harrisonburg; one brother, John Rohrbaugh of Broadway, and numerous nieces and nephews.
One son, Richard Eye preceded him in death.
The Rev. Marilyn Heishman will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cat’s Cradle, 122 S. Main St. #101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.