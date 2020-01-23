Ronda ‘Ron’ Alexander Kinkead
Ronda “Ron” Alexander Kinkead, 90, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Ron was born in Dayton on Sept. 16, 1929, a son of the late Helen (Simmons) Lobdell and Sterle Kinkead.
On April 9, 1950, he was united in marriage to Rosa Lee (Berry) Kinkead, who preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2017.
He was a graduate of Dayton High School Class of 1948 and retired as a supervisor from Rocco Hatchery after 45 years of service in the poultry industry. He was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church. He was meticulous about his yard, enjoyed watching his grandsons and great-grandsons play sports and loved NCAA basketball especially Duke. He and Rosa Lee square danced with the Turkey Trotters and actively collected antiques.
Ron is survived by a daughter, Patricia Kinkead Neville and husband, Ron, of Staunton; sons, Richard Alexander Kinkead and wife, Vickie, of Weyers Cave and Dennis Wayne Kinkead and wife, Virginia, of Cross Junction, Va.; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Reed and husband, Steve, Kelly O’Brien and husband, Kyle, Aaron Lough and wife, Denise, Billy Jo Kinkead and wife Cami, Matthew Kinkead and wife, Jennifer, Ann Marie Kinkead, Alyssa Ganter and husband, Matt, Tanya Arnold and husband, Steve and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by sons, James Howard Kinkead and Jerry Allen Kinkead.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Dayton United Methodist Church with pastors Jenny Day and Steve Bird officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton United Methodist Church, 215 Ashby St., Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
