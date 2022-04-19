Rondal Wayne “Ronnie” Keyser, 67, of Elkton, passed away April 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Ronnie was born Feb. 17, 1955, in Page County, and was the son of the late Emmett and Ruth Irene Comer Keyser.
He was a graduate of Page County High School and attended Blue Ridge Independent Church near Elkton. He loved to fish, doing woodworking, and watching games shows. He was an avid Pro Wrestling fan and loved his dogs, “Otto and Sampson.” He worked at Cargill in the maintenance department and was a security guard for Massanutten Resort. He was a devoted husband and a wonderful Dad and Papaw.
On Oct. 9, 1981, he married Audrey Mae (Kicklighter) Keyser, who survives. Also surviving are his sons, Steven Keyser and wife, Sarah, of McGaheysville and Scotty Keyser and Jamie Keyser, both of Elkton; favorite niece, Cathy Breeden of Shenandoah; brother-in-law, Ronnie Breeden of Shenandoah; mother-in-law, Joyce Kicklighter of Harrisonburg and granddaughter, “the apple of his eye”, Sadie Keyser. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Phyllis Breeden and Mae Lawson; and a nephew, Jason Breeden.
Pastor Brad Lewis and Pastor Michael Bence will conduct a Celebration of Life service 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Independent Church. Inurnment will be in the Columbarium at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Elkton Fire Company, 20871 Blue & Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
