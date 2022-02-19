Rondel Wayne Hilliards, 76, of Luray, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1945, in Page County and was a son of the late Avis G. Hilliards and Lillian J. Stroupe Hilliards.
Rondel was a member of the Antioch Independent Bible Church in Luray.
On Sept. 16, 1967, Rondel married Beverly Davis Hilliards, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Rhonda Campbell and husband Arthur of Luray; a son, Ryan Hilliards and wife Patricia of Luray; two sisters, Joyce Burke, and Bonnie Short and husband Ronnie, all of Luray; three grandsons, Aaron Campbell and wife Ashlee of Stanley, Adam Campbell and wife Shaylla of Grottoes, and Gunner Housden of Stanley; and three granddaughters, Alicia Campbell, Autumn Hilliards and Summer Hilliards, all of Luray. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard Burke.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, at the Antioch Independent Bible Church. Burial will be in the St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery in Stanley, at Alma.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the church.
