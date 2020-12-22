Ronnie Allen Darcus
Ronnie Allen Darcus, 54, of Bridgewater, went home to glory Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Ronnie was born April 10, 1966, a son of the late Hilton and James Darcus Sr.
He worked as a USDA Inspector for George’s.
On Dec. 21, 1996, he was united in marriage to Regina (Knowles) Darcus, who survives.
Ronnie is also survived by three sons, Rondell Darcus of Harrisonburg, Rashad Darcus of Buena Vista and Grayson Beard of Waynesboro; siblings, Brenda Clark and husband, John, Pat Hassan, all of Virginia Beach, Michelle “Mickey” Coston and husband, Michael, of Roanoke, William Hall and wife, Norma, of North Carolina, Towanda Brown of Norfolk, James Brown of Waynesboro, Donna Brown of North Carolina, Debra Banks and husband, Guy, of Waynesboro, Clarence “Bo” Hall and wife, Brooke, of Roanoke, Teresa Brown of Virginia Beach, Melody Wilson of Fishersville, Eddie Darcus of North Carolina, Debbie Darcus of Waynesboro, James Darcus Sr. of New Mexico, Deanna Ligheton and husband, James, of Arizona; grandchildren, Kaidyn, Mariah, Kyha, Makayla, DeKai, Kenadie, Destiny, Anthony, Isaiah; mother-in-law, Ruth M. Knowles; brother-in-law, Richard L. Knowles, sister-in-law, Robin Sue Paul; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a biological mother, Mary Bell Hall; daughter, Hannah Beard; brothers, Frank Breckenridge and George Clark; close family friend, George Newman Sr.; and father-in-law, Riley A. Knowles Jr.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, to pay their respects and sign the guest register. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
