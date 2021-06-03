Ronnie Dwayne Shifflett, 48, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 31, 2021, at University of Virginia Hospital.
Dwayne was born Jan. 6, 1973, in Rockingham County and was the son of Ronnie and Judy Shifflett. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, James and Lena Shifflett; and maternal grandparents, Leroy and Naomi Kite.
He attended Spotswood High School and worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Carman in the Mechanical Department since 2006. He enjoyed family and loved spending time with his parents and grandchildren. Dwayne was a loving husband, son, father, pop pop and was a friend to all that knew him.
On July 31, 1993, he married Stephanie Breeden Shifflett, who survives. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by daughters, Brittany Shifflett and Autumn Shifflett; sister, Amy Breeden and husband, Geoff; grandchildren, London, Braxtin, Aaliyah and Zachariah; several nieces, nephews and a special cousin, who was like a brother, Shannon Shifflett.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Shenandoah Assembly of God Pentecostal Church with Pastors Carter Dean and Barbara Hensley officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Foundation, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
