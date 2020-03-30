Ronnie Dwight Alger
Ronnie Dwight Alger, 71, of Stanley, passed away unexpectedly March 26, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Ronnie was born April 12, 1948, in Stanley to the late Patrick and Virginia Campbell Alger. He grew up in Page County and was a member of the Rileyville Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and carpentry. He loved baseball and had visited the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., several times. He adored his grandkids and cherished family get-togethers. He owned and operated Alger Construction Company.
On July 19, 1985, he married Dianna Sue (Donovan) Alger, who survives. Also surviving are sons, Joshua Alger and Darrin Alger, both of Stanley; a daughter, Laura Beth Rodgers of Stanley; brothers, Fred Alger and wife, Ginger, Randolph Alger, Earl Alger and wife, Debbie, all of Stanley, James Alger and wife, Brenda, of Luray; sisters, Mildred Comer, Shirley Thomas and husband, Herman, Cathy Cardin and husband, Marlin, Debbie Breeden, all of Stanley, and Dorothy Cave of Shenandoah; sister-in-law, Ellen Alger; grandchildren, Kaleb Ramey, Cristian Torres, Briella Rodgers, Madilynn Alger, Aniston Alger; and his beloved dog, “Trixie”
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Jackie Alger, Danny Alger, Doris Painter, Bonnie Burker and Peggy Lam.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
