Ronnie E. Lucas
Ronnie Eugene Lucas, 70, of Stanley, passed away Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020, at his home.
The family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Calvary Independent Brethren Church in Stanley with a funeral service Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A meal will be served after the burial service.
Arrangements by Theis Funeral Chapel, New Market.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.