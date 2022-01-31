Ronnie L. Shanholtzer, 80, of Dayton, passed away Jan. 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH.
He was the son of the late Carter J. Shanholtzer and Evelyn Obaugh Shanholtzer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice King Shanholtzer; brother, Donnie Shanholtzer; and brother-in-law, Ross Loflin.
Ronnie is survived by his sister, Barbara Loflin of Grottoes; nephews, Christopher Loflin and family of Stuarts Draft, and Jason Loflin and family of Ohio; sisters-in-law, Linda Shanholtzer of Harrisonburg and Wilda Schutz and family of Toronto, Canada; and cousin, Russell Barr and family of Harrisonburg.
Ronnie worked as a diesel mechanic for Truck & Equipment for over 40 years. He was an antique vehicle enthusiast. He and his wife traveled all over the country attending antique car tours. Ronnie could be found in his garage along with his cat, Boots, working on one of his cars or working on someone else’s car. He was respected and appreciated for his expertise in rebuilding and working on Model A Ford cars and other classic cars, which people would bring to him from all over the area. He was a member of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America, the Antique Automobile Club of America, the Model A Ford Club, The Buick Club and several other car clubs. He was also a life member of the Bridgewater Fire Department.
A memorial service will be held in the spring for him and his wife.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Bridgewater Fire Company, 304 N. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Johnson Funeral service in Bridgewater is handing arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.