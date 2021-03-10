Ronnie Lee Morris
Ronnie Lee Morris, 67, of Elkton, passed away March 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Ronnie was born June 7, 1953, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late James and Maggie Merica.
Ronnie attended Pentecostal Church. He loved to fish and ride around in his Dodge truck as well as work on mowers. He was a heavy equipment operator for Monger Brothers Construction before retiring.
On Feb. 11, 1972, he married Debbie (Winegard) Morris, who survives. Also surviving are sons, Jeffrey Morris and John Morris and wife, Rebecca, of Elkton; brother, Curtis Herring of Grottoes; and sisters, Judy Breeden and Sandy Meadows, both of Elkton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Joshua A. Morris.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Julian Shifflett officiating.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
