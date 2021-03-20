Ronnie Lee Purdham, 61, a resident of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
He was born in Shenandoah on April 6, 1959 and was the son of Elenore Grimsley Purdham of Shenandoah and the late Homer Lee Purdham.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Adam Lee Purdham of Shenandoah; his grandson, Braylen Lee Purdham, both who were the light of his life; a brother, Allen Lee Purdham, and wife, Paula; sisters, Betty Mae Jenkins and husband, George, Barb Comer and husband, Don, all of Shenandoah; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews whom he treasured.
Ronnie graduated from Page County High School in 1978 and a member of the Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church and the Harrisonburg Eagles. He was owner and operator of Blue Ridge Concrete.
He was a father figure to many and was an avid sports fan. He loved following his son and grandson while they played basketball.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Warren Comer Family Cemetery in Shenandoah with Pastor Jimmy Kite and Pastor Larry Sullivan officiating.
A register book will be available to sign at the funeral home on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or friends may call at the home of his mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church Ladies Ministries, P.O. Box 173, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Lindsey–Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
