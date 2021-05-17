Ronnie Matthew Good, 79, of Stanley, died Friday, May 14, 2021.
He was born July 1, 1941, in Page County and was a son of the late Clarence Matthew Good and Mary Marie Good.
Mr. Good was a member of the Lily of the Valley Independent Church.
On March 28, 1960, he married Elizabeth Ann Lam Good, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Michael Good of Stanley and Donald Good of Luray; a daughter, Brenda Ann Plum of Stanley; a sister, Bonnie Elaine Blosser of Stanley; a brother, Charles MacDonald Good of Stanley; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Marie Corbin.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the Lily of the Valley Independent Church by the Rev. Dickie Campbell. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the church.
