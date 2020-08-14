Ronnie ‘Ron’ Carlton French
Ronnie “Ron” Carlton French, 73, of Harrisonburg, peacefully passed away Aug. 11, 2020, at his home with family by his side. He was born July 24, 1947, in Huntsville, Ala., and was the son of the late Floyd Carlton and Alina Cabaniss French.
On Jan. 2, 1985, he married Teresa Shortt French, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Richard Christopher “Chris” French and wife, Courtney, and Ross Carlton French; and granddaughters, Lilianna Brook French and Rowan Emmarie French, who were the light of his life.
Ron was a graduate of Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., where he received a Bachelor of Science of Pharmacy Degree. After working as a retail pharmacist for many years, he joined the JMU University Health Center provider team in 2014. His proudest professional accomplishment was creating the first on campus pharmacy from the ground up. His colleagues quickly became his second family and he loved helping students.
An Eagle Scout, Ron loved boating, fishing and other outdoor activities. He was an avid JMU sports fan and particularly enjoyed attending football and men’s basketball games with his family and close friends. He and his wife also enjoyed completing many home improvement/renovation projects over the years working together as a team.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Hahn Cancer Center, Sentara RMH Cardiology and Cardio-Thoracic Surgery along with the nurses on the Progressive Care Unit for their great care and many acts of kindness shown to Ron during his illness.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Chaplain T. Bryson Smith officiating. A visitation will take place Monday, Aug. 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Harrisonburg.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences can be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.