Ronnie William Wolfe
Ronnie William Wolfe, 61, of Tenth Legion, passed away Feb. 1, 2020. He was born in Shenandoah County to the late Eugene and Mabel Mook Wolfe on April 30, 1958.
Ronnie was employed with Asplundh Tree Service and had previously worked in auto body repair. His favorite pastimes were driving in demolition derbies and hunting. Ronnie was a man of few words but showed his love through his actions, especially with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Julie Price Wolfe; son, Ronnie Wolfe Jr. and companion, Destiny Dellinger of Tenth Legion; daughter, Amber Price Simmons and husband, Jerry, of Harrisonburg; sisters, Wanda Bowman and husband, John, Ginger Burns, Sheila Bowman and husband, Charles, and Bonnie McKenzie; grandchildren, Joel Price, Sierra Price and Logan Price; two stepgrandsons; father-in-law, Walter Price; brothers-in-law, Terry Price and Mike Price and companion, Robyn Gibson; close friend, Jim Custer; favorite pup, Jaxon Dellinger; and a great number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Johnnie Wolfe, and sisters, Debbie Wood, Gloria Smith, Patsy Whetzel and Vivian Wolfe.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
