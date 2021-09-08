Rony de Jesús Aldana Elías
Rony de Jesús Aldana Elías, 58, passed away at his residence in Olopa, Chiquimula, Guatemala on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Martina Gudelia España Guerra, and their children: Rony, Dublas, Nery, Moises, Angel, Cristhofer, and Lourdes; as well as his grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Rony de Jesús Aldana Elías, de 58 años, falleció en su residencia de Olopa, Chiquimula, Guatemala el lunes 6 de septiembre de 2021. Le sobreviven su esposa, Martina Gudelia España Guerra y sus hijos: Rony, Dublas, Nery, Moises, Angel, Cristhofer y Lourdes; así como sus nietos. Un memorial privado se llevará a cabo en una fecha posterior.
