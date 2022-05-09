Rosa Lee Cubbage, 86, of Stanley, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born June 24, 1935, in Mount Jackson and was a daughter of the late Granville Lonas and Lena Delawder Lonas.
Rosa worked at Wrangler for 37 years.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Eric Cubbage, are two sons, Eric "Renny" Cubbage Jr. and Carson Cubbage, both of Stanley; three daughters, Serena McCoy and Sandra Pence, both of Stanley, and Tammy Waters of Luray; three brothers, Ralph Lonas and Hope Lonas, both of Orkney Springs, and Johnny Lonas of Winchester; four sisters, Virginia Cubbage and Nancy Smelser, both of Luray, Jeraldine Lonas of New Market, and Susie Combs of Toms Brook; seven grandchildren, Brandon Pence, special granddaughter, Tonya Bowman, Ryan McCoy, Justin Cubbage, Trenton Cubbage, Deric Cubbage and Cody Cubbage; and seven great-grandchildren, Rowen McCoy, Haley Bowman, Chloe Bowman, Lauren Pence, Isabelle Pence, Audrey Cubbage and Emma Shifflett. She was preceded in death by a brother, Dewayne Lonas; and two sisters, Mary Strawderman and Francis Lucas.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Fellowship Baptist Church by Larry Waters and Pastor Donnie Sherfey. Burial will be in the Cubbage Family Cemetery in Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the church.
