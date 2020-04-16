Rosalee Frances Malcolm Siron, 80, of Monterey, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Augusta Health. She was born in McDowell on Nov. 20, 1939, a daughter of Clarence Peter and Selah Frances (Rodeffer) Malcom.
A woman of strong faith, Rosalee was a dedicated member of McKendree United Methodist church, but practiced her faith at many churches throughout her life. Rosalee was a true believer in the power of prayer and began and ended each day by reading her Bible and praying for others.
Rosalee was a second-grade teacher at Luray Elementary School for 30 years and loved all of her second graders. After retirement, she combined her love for children and The Lord by devoting her time to LOGOS, where she was known by all the students as “Aunt Rosie.”
From a young age, Rosalee enjoyed all types of art, specifically music. She shared that love through piano and singing with those around her. She was devoted to every member of her family and one did not have to be related by blood to be included. Her refrigerator door full of photos showed how much she loved and cherished every member of her constantly growing family. Additionally, Rosalee loved telling and listening to stories, most especially humorous stories.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harry Jay Hannah (1931-1977), and most recently, Garnett Rudolph Siron, whom she married June 24, 1993.
Rosalee is survived by her daughters, Sherrie Johnson and husband, Craig, of Fredericksburg, Becky Caviness and husband, Andy, of Luray, Tammy Wilkowske and husband, Wade, of Herndon; grandchildren Jon, Aaron, Michael and partner, Chad, Joe and wife, Heather, Hannah and fiancée, Jamison, Sarah, Adam, Emma; great-grandchildren Rylee, Nevaeh, Caleb, Leighanna, Ashton and Carson; her siblings, Ruth Pullin, Bob Malcolm, Shirley Goodman, Gary Malcolm, as well as many nieces and nephews that she cherished, including special niece and nephew-in-law, Becky and Tommy Dever.
Obaugh Funeral Home’s staff will receive friends and family wishing to pay their respects throughout the day, Thursday, April 16, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be conducted in McLaughlin Cemetery with the Rev. Walt Westbrooke officiating.
In memory of Rosalee Siron, memorial contributions may be sent to McDowell Volunteer Fire Department, 527 Windrush Lane, Doe Hill, VA 24433; Highland County VFD, PO Box 267, Monterey, VA 24465, Highland County Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Monterey, VA 24465, and Luray Elementary School, Literacy Program, 555 First St., Luray, VA 22835.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com.
