Rosalee M. Whitis
Rosalee Mae Biller Whitis, 84, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Whitis was born Feb. 23, 1937, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Charlotte Comer.
She worked as a cook for the Broadway Diner for six years, RMH for 15 years, and 20 years at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. She was a member of Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren in Linville.
On March 24, 1994, she married Larry Whitis, who survives. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Boyd K. Biller, who passed away Oct. 1, 1991.
Also surviving are her children, Keith Allen Biller and wife, Debbie, of Harrisonburg, Candy Jean Grimes and husband, Raymond, of Timberville, Shane K. Biller and wife, Tracy, of Rockingham and Quentin Lee Biller of Harrisonburg; brother, Donnie Comer and wife, Barbara, of Chesterfield; sister, Geneva Martin of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Trenton Grimes, Megan Grimes Stephens, Nicole Biller, Ashlie Biller, Zachary Biller and Kristin Biller; great-granchild, Callie Grimes; and her caregiver, Shirley Wimer.
Pastor Jon Prater will conduct a memorial service at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren, Linville, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be held privately.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to assist the family with burial expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.