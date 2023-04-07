Rosalee Simmons Kagey, 78, of McGaheysville, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Rosalee was born June 25, 1944, and was the daughter of the late George W. Simmons and Edna Rose Hedrick Simmons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters, one brother, her only daughter, Lynette Meadows and her beloved husband, Garth Kagey.
Surviving are her grandson, Charles Meadows and wife, Rachel, of Shenandoah; and two great-grandsons, Dawson and Hudson Meadows.
Rosalee lived a full and active life. She was a woman always on the go. She worked, tended to all her housework and yard work, all while helping her husband run his upholstery shop throughout the years. She retired from Tyson Foods, then worked at Village Market for a while to fill her extra time. She loved cooking, gardening, and she especially loved spending time with her ‘boys’.
She has been a devout member of Church of Solsburg in Elkton, Va. for many years. She had a remarkable ‘green thumb’ and had the most beautiful flower beds. She had a love of all things birds, but her greatest treasures were her family and friends. Rosalee had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone; she will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to know her.
A memorial service will be conducted at Church of Solsburg in Elkton Monday, April 10, at 7:00 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
