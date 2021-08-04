Rosalie Buchanan Walker, 83, of New Market, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, a Celebration of Life for family and friends will start at 3:00 p.m. in the downstairs section of Southern Kitchen located in New Market. Following the Celebration of Life, the family will continue to receive family and friends until 5:00 p.m.
Rosalie was born March 6, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Ola Hottinger Buchanan.
She graduated from Bridgewater College in Business Education, obtained a Masters in Education from James Madison, was a teacher in Shenandoah and Rockingham counties and substituted in neighboring counties. She worked at the post office for 20 years and then became a postmaster. She also ran a beauty shop for eight years from her home.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Good and Clota Campbell.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Keith Walker; two daughters, Cynthia and Brenda Walker and she was loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a loving wife, mother, and aunt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson. Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
