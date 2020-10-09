Rosalie Christine Kline Moyer
Rosalie Christine Kline Moyer, 90, of Broadway Avenue, Broadway, Va., went home to be with her Lord and the family that she so terribly missed on Oct. 7, 2020, at her home with her son by her side.
She was born Nov. 24, 1929, in Mayland, Va., and was the second child of the late Herman and Nora Ruth VanPelt Kline.
She was a 1946 graduate of Broadway High School and a business student at Madison College in Harrisonburg, Va., from 1946-1947. She worked part time, as a youth, for the Rockingham Cooperative Farm Bureau in Timberville, Va., and in 1947, she began a 47 year-long career at the First National Bank of Broadway and its successor corporation, F&M Bank, Winchester. She retired from the F&M Broadway branch in 1994 with the title of assistant vice-president.
During WWII, she served as an observer in the Aircraft Warning Service of the U.S. Army Ground Observer Corp.
She was a lifelong member of the Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland and, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, served the church as treasurer of the Bethel-Fairview Unity Congregation. She was an organ student (along with her son) at Miles Music Studios in Harrisonburg, Va. from 1976-1980, an avid Depression Era and Fenton Corporation glassware, basket, and teddy bear collector, a whiz at growing indoor plants and the finest, most loving, tolerant, devoted, patient mother and wife God ever placed on this earth.
On June 23, 1953, she married the late Edwin Elwood Moyer of Bergton, Va., who preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2004, after nearly 51 years of marriage.
Surviving her are her only son, Larry E. Moyer of Broadway; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Kline of Broadway and Brenda Stewart and her husband, Ralph, of Bergton; a special cousin, Douglass Lee Croxton of Dumfies, Va.; and 13 nieces and nephews and their families, as well as a special “adopted son”, Jason Biller of Broadway.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents as well as two sisters, Anna Louise Biller of Mayland and Donna K. Estep of Fulks Run; two brothers, Richard H. Kline of Singers Glen and Robert M. Kline of Broadway; a childhood friend and sister-in law, Vallie Jenkins of Mathias, W.Va.; another sister-in law, Phyllis B. Kline; and two brothers-in-law, Eugene Biller of Broadway and Gene Estep of Fulks Run.
The Rev. Bob Edwards will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Bethel/Mayland Community Cemetery in Mayland. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
The casket will be closed. Friends may stop by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to sign the guest book.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
