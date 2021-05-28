Rosalie Kite Leake of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the age of 93.
A daughter of the late Pearl James Kite and Lessie Royer Kite, Rosalie was born Dec. 14, 1927, near Elkton, Va. On Oct. 22, 1954, she married John G. Leake, who survives.
Mrs. Leake graduated from McGaheysville High School. She attended RPI (now VCU) in Richmond for two years studying Interior Design.
Mrs. Leake was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, where she was very active for a number of years.
Rosalie is lovingly remembered by her husband, John G. Leake; a daughter, Anne Leake Turner (Steve); a son, John G. Leake Jr.; a grandson, Ian Frazier (Kelley); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosalie was the last living member of her Kite family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Ruby K. Gooden, Roland “Bud” Kite, Kathleen K. May, Lelia K. Lilly, Lola K. Lang, James Kite, Glennis K. Bear, Edwin Kite and Wayne Kite.
The family would like to thank Rosalie’s wonderful caregivers over the past five years, who were truly angels on earth. Love and gratitude go to Regina, LeAnne, Heather, Andrea and Katherine.
To honor her wishes, a private graveside will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the food pantry at Emmanuel Episcopal Church or Sentara RMH Hospice Service.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
