Rosalind Virginia Richards Kyger
With the morning sun creeping into her window, the song of birds upon her ears, her last breath within her chest, she closed her eyes, and fell one last time to rest.
Rosalind Virginia Richards Kyger passed in her home the morning of March 21, 2020. She was born on Sept. 6, 1921, in Island Ford, unto Sally Gertrude Leap Richards and Thomas William Richards.
She graduated from McGaheysville High School in 1938 and married her classmate, Jacob Rudolph Kyger, on Dec. 14, 1940. Soon thereafter she was blessed with three sons, Jacob Rudolph “Jake,” Thomas Richards “Tom,” and Charles Gregory “Greg”. For all of her married life she and her family spent their days farming and raising cattle. Rose loved animals so you can bet there were animals of all kinds roaming the fields of her farm. She devoted 32 years of her life as a Clerk for the Critical Care Unit at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. Her love and concern for others spilled over to providing care for so many in her family and throughout her community in their time of need. Rose was a lifelong member of Port Republic United Methodist Church. In all things she was led by her faith. Rose’s church was like family to her and she loved all in her congregation dearly. To this day there is a parking space designated just for her there in front of the church. Rose was also very proud to be a member of the Turner Ashby Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy.
All of her life Rose enjoyed being active and outdoors. As a child she played basketball and softball for her school. As her years passed she adored the children that were brought into her life. Well into her 90s she could be found playing crochet, ball, and even jumping in a bouncy house with her grandchildren.
Any given day you could find Rose sitting by a window or outdoors enjoying the beautiful things God had given to this world.
Each spring she took much pride in getting her seedlings ready for her vast garden with her son and grandsons in which she spent much of her time. She happily awaited the first signs of spring each year ~ the crocuses peeping up from beneath the ground ~ and always anxious to beat her eldest grandson, Troy, at spotting the first robin of the season.
Stationary could be found tucked into every nook and cranny throughout her home with beautiful Bible verses, poetry, songs, and writings from her heart. She was an avid historian and happily passed down countless family stories from across the generations.
For 98 years this world was so blessed to have Rosalind. She was a kind, loving, and beautiful soul who will be missed by all the lives she touched.
Now embraced by those who preceded her in death ~ her parents, Sally and Thomas Richards; her sons, Jake and Greg Kyger; and her siblings, Lucille Harrison, Eleanor Flora, Roewena Richards, William Richards and Thomas Richards.
Those left to carry her memory far beyond her years ~ her son, Tom Kyger, who also became her caregiver over the passing years as her health dwindled; her grandchildren, Troy Kyger and wife, Angie, Lynn Kyger and companion, Barbara Jarrels, Clay Kyger and companion, Belinda Hensley, April Kyger and companion, Mark Cressin, Lori Kyger, Wendy Kyger-Trout, and Carrie Kyger; her great-grandchildren, Derrick Kyger and companion, Nichole Wenger, Meghan Kyger-Henry and husband, Jeremy, Trenton Kyger and wife, Morgan, Skye Falls, Ariel and Chance Blankenship, Ellee “Rose” and Tucker Trout, Carolina and Caitlyn Cressin; great-great- grandchildren, Hadley Kyger, Chase and Meredith Henry, and Everly “Rose” and Jacob Kyger. There were also many beautiful nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors who devoted their time and love to Rosalind who are countless to name. Forever know what dear and special places you all held within her heart and how much your kindness meant to her as well as to her family.
Family was everything to Rose. She wanted only happiness for all that she loved. A small piece of paper was found close to where she lay ~ written by her sometime in her last days. It read ~ “Please be kind to each another.”
The world has grown a little darker now that her “light” no longer shines ~ but in the words of her favorite poem ~ “Gaze upon thy window seal of thy Lord” and surely she’ll be there shining for all to see.
Given the current health issues and risks, the family will plan an “Honor of Life Service” for Rosalind later this spring. Further information will follow.
