Rosaline H. Foster, 98, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at her home. Rosaline was born May 18, 1922, daughter of the late Edna F. (Hussey) and Charles O. Howdyshell.
Rose worked for Celanese in Bridgewater and was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren where she was the church organist for 82 years. She had a passion for music and played a number of instruments, loved flowers, gardening, taking cruises, and volunteering on the Church of the Brethren Disaster Relief Mission Trips.
On Aug. 17, 1940, she was united in marriage to Joseph Samuel Foster, who preceded her in death in November of 1981.
Rosaline is survived by two daughters, Linda Anderson and husband, Andy, of Bridgewater and Debra Jo Cook and husband, Darrell, of Miamisburg, Ohio. Mimi leaves 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special caretaker of the past eight years, grandson, Bradley Boyd.
She is also preceded in death by a son, Bruce Foster; brother, Garland C. Howdyshell; sister, Josephine H. Riddle and great-granddaughter, Nicole A. Watkins.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, her 99th Birthday, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren with Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger officiating. Burial will be private. Services will be livestreamed at www.johnsonfs.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, 6628 Briery Branch Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
