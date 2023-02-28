Rose Bianca (Marcello) Agresto, 105, of Harrisonburg, Va. passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
She was born on June 22, 1917, and was a daughter of the late George Marcello and Elvira (Fiecther) Marcello.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg.
Rose was united in marriage to Joseph J. Agresto Sr., who preceded her in death.
Rose is survived by a daughter, Trish Bowman of Harrisonburg; a son, Joseph Agresto Jr. and wife, Betty, of Colonial Beach; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by sons, Richard and Robert Agresto; son-in-law, Zane (Rusty) Bowman; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Tama Agresto.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
"Mom loved to swim and hang out at the beach. Whenever she stayed with me we would go down to the beach and watch the water. Mom was blessed with many talents, she was a avid swimmer, she did beautiful oil paintings, and she crocheted. She will be greatly missed and will always be in our hearts forever."
JJ, son; Betty, daughter-in-law; Joey, grandson
"My Mom was 'mom to all' for decades, while I was growing up under my parents roof, and for years after, if our friends arrived unannounced, they were invited to share our meal. If she had spare time, she would teach crochet, knitting, sewing, and more to anyone interested. She was a creative soul, and started painting on canvas in her 60s, turning out an impressive amount of beautiful works of art. Mom lived to 105. She will be missed."
Tricia, daughter
"My Aunt Rose was my favorite Aunt. She was my Dad's youngest sister, and I always remember, from the time I was little that she was always smiling and laughing--she had a great sense of humor. She loved to play basketball and tennis. When we were little, we would visit her during Easter break. She couldn't wait until we got there to play basketball with us--she took no prisoners and always won. But, she had the sweetest smile on her face afterward, so we couldn't be upset with her.
My husband and I visited for her 100th birthday, and again for her 105th just last year. She still had that great sense of humor and infectious laugh.
I will miss her!"
Annie and Bob
"I fondly remember Grandma Rosie's Florida art room filled with so many talented paintings, her teaching me to swim for the first time as a teenager, her laughter while playing family games, picking up grapefruits from the yard as she gardened, chasing lizards on the porch, and once I got older, playing for her "Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue." I envision her dancing to it with Grandpa in eternity."
Bianca, grandaughter
"I will miss Grandma Rosie."
Rosa, grandaughter
"I remember spending time with Grandma after Grandpops passed away. We were either at the pool or the knitting club. A life of 105 years and 5 generations, Rose will always be remembered as being kind, feisty, giving and very active in the community. Rose was always active in sports and remained an avid swimmer into her later years, along with canvas painting and crocheting more clothing items and toys than anyone can count. Rose touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed."
Cindy, grandaughter
"Rosie was a delightful soul and talented artist that was fortunate enough to see the modern world change before her very eyes over the course of this past century. She is the epitome of the word grandma and I will cherish my memories of her kind and thoughtful heart."
Ricky Agresto, grandson
"My beautiful Rosie has ascended to heaven, a lifetime of appreciation as I remember with a grateful heart all that you have done for our families. Love you, mom." John 14:27
Loretta Agresto, daughter-in-law
"Rose Agresto, what a beautiful lady. I met Rose at Lime Tree Club in Orlando, Fla. We were members of the Sunshine Ladies and crocheted and knitted baby blankets for the hospital. We also swam together, played board games and put on club parties. Rose was a great painter and she helped me to paint. We laughed a lot. Rose my friend you will be missed but, I know you are with your number one love, Joe. God Bless."
Love, Earlene and Jack
