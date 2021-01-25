Rose Ella Bazzle Douglas, 98, of Tenth Legion, passed away Jan. 23, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was the daughter of Daniel and Annie Foltz Bazzle, raised in Tenth Legion, and was the youngest of five children, who all preceded her in death.
Her husband, Andrew Douglas, and a daughter, Maxine Turner, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are a daughter, Juanita Phillips and husband, Raymond, of New Market; a son, Alan Douglas and wife, Roxanne, of Reading, Pa.; a son-in-law, Roscoe Turner of Lynchburg; and a number of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Like her mom, she liked to travel whenever she could and went to Alaska several times. She was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns.
Pastor Archie Webster will conduct a graveside service Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook on Monday (today) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Per CDC guidelines, a mask and social distancing will be required at the graveside service and funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women’s Group at Fairview Church of the Brethren, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.