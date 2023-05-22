Rose Marie "Momsie" Mathias, 91, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away May 19, 2023, at home in Mathias surrounded by her loving family and special friends.
Rose Marie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Momsie to all. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and fishing. Rose Marie worked at Prince William Hospital in Manassas, Va., as an Operating Room Technician and Nurse’s Aide before moving to West Virginia with her husband, Curtis W. Mathias.
After her move to West Virginia, she worked at the Lee Pants Factory in Broadway, Va. for many years. She also delivered lunches for the Mathias Senior Citizens and provided in-home care to several residents in the Lost River and Mathias areas. She loved doing things for others and spending time with her family. She served as a member on the Mathias Civic Center Board and Mathias Senior Citizen Board. She had been retired and living with her family for the past 20 years. She was a member of the Garretts Chapel United Methodist Church in Mathias.
Rose Marie married Curtis W. Mathias on Dec. 21, 1950, in Montgomery County, Md. He preceded her in death in February 2016. Rose Marie is survived by her special companion, Snickers; her daughters, Diane (Kerri) Mathias, Donna Dixon and her son, David E. (Judy) Mathias, all of Mathias; four grandchildren, Joseph Glines, David Marc (Kathy) Mathias, Joshua (Angela) Mathias, Dana Miller (Lisa Champ) and six great-grandchildren. Additionally, she was blessed with five bonus grandchildren, Rachelle Simms, Jeremiah Mathias, Brayden Ritchie, Gavin Ritchie and Donovan Ritchie. Her special companion, Bella, preceded her in death in April 2021. Bella will be laid to rest with her. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Pallbearers will be David Marc Mathias, Joseph Glines, Joshua Mathias, Eli Mathias, Dana Miller, Jeremiah Mathias, Brayden Ritchie, Gavin Ritchie, and Donovan Ritchie.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home, Broadway, Va. Those wishing to view and sign a guestbook may do so beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 2 p.m. at Garretts Chapel UMC, Mathias, W.Va., with the Rev. Johnathan Hedrick officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mathias Community Center, 195 Howards Lick Road, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
