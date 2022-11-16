Rose Weaver Rhodes
The lovely Rose Weaver Rhodes, 81, of Dublin, Georgia, passed away November 10, 2022. Mrs. Rhodes was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on December 13, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Annie and Marion Weaver.
She was part of the 1959 graduating class of Eastern Mennonite High School, which became fondly known as the ‘59ers’. Rose graduated from Eastern Mennonite College in 1963 and soon after married the love of her life, R. Allen Rhodes, on June 22 of the same year.
Mrs. Rhodes held many positions of employment during her well-lived life. She began as a middle school teacher in Baltimore, MD while her husband was enrolled in the PhD program for Organic Chemistry. During their time in Baltimore, they welcomed their first child, Geoffrey Philip. Soon after, the faithful Rose and Allen moved to Nigeria where she taught English Literature at a boys’ school in Zaire and he taught Chemistry at Ahmadu Bello University.
When the couple, who had known each other since childhood, returned to the United States, they made their home in Dublin, GA as Allen was hired as a Professor of Chemistry at nearby Middle Georgia College. As they settled into life in Georgia, Dr. and Mrs. Rhodes welcomed their second child, Anthony Lawrence, and their third child, Kathryn Elizabeth. After spending many years raising the children well, Rose returned to the workforce at DFACS. She fulfilled a variety of roles during her time there, beginning as a case worker, then serving in foster placement and eligibility for government aid. She then became a supervisor, for which she received an Award in Leadership Excellence for her kind, steady role and guiding presence.
After 15 years of faithful service at DFACS, Rose retired and spent time traveling with her husband. They enjoyed many wonderful years exploring the US in their RV until his passing in 2006. Mrs. Rhodes also enjoyed international travel and yearly trips to the beach with her daughter. Rose was a faithful and active member of her beloved church, Henry Memorial Presbyterian, where she sang beautifully in the choir for nearly 50 years. She especially enjoyed teaching Sunday School and helping with the Peacemaker Scholarship. Mrs. Rhodes also enjoyed working in her yard, with a specialty in growing beautiful flowers. She was talented in this area, a Master Gardener who was named Valedictorian of the 2007 Heart of Georgia Class.
To all who knew her, Rose was generous and kind. She touched the lives of many and endeavored to make the lives of others better in any way she could. She delighted in visiting and spoiling her four grandchildren, Simon and Micah Rhodes of Ringgold, GA and Evan and Alexandria Reynolds of Columbus, GA. Rose’s love, kindness, gentleness, devotion, and generosity were all in service to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Rose enjoyed genealogy and maintained strong roots in Harrisonburg, VA. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to her nephews Winston Weaver, Junior (Bonnie), M. Steven Weaver (Elsie), and Gregory Weaver (Valerie).
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rhodes is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, her brother and sister-in-law, Winston and Phyllis Weaver; and her son, Anthony (wife Teresa Walker.) She is survived by her son, Geoffrey (wife Leah) to whom she was a model of grace and mercy; her daughter, Kathryn to whom she was a hero; her grandchildren who loved her very, very much; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, VA on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 5 to 7 pm. The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service for the family. A memorial service will also be held at Henry Memorial Presbyterian Church in Dublin, GA on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Rose’s honor may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Mennonite Central Committee, or Henry Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
