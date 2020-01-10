Roseann K. Szmagaj, 79, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Roseann was born June 22, 1940, in Detroit, Mich., and was the daughter of the late Roland and Agnes Kinney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Roland, Timothy and James.
She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Wayne State University in Detroit. On Dec. 31, 1966, she married Kenneth A. Szmagaj, who survives. Together they came to the Shenandoah Valley in 1968. She worked as a graphic designer for public television and numerous printing companies. She was an accomplished painter, loved drawing, and often provided illustrations — usually witty and playful — for freelance clients. She was passionate about gardening and enjoyed cooking for family and friends.
In retirement, she continued her love of design and illustration by creating clever and satirical works for friends and colleagues. She devoted much time to exploring different cultures by reading her ever-expanding collection of books on ethnic cuisine and experimenting with recipes. She also took up jewelry-making and enjoyed incorporating beads and other decorative elements from different cultures into her designs.
She had a special place in her heart for animals, frequently rescuing and adopting stray and feral cats, enlarging her household by as many as seven feline family members at a time. She volunteered for the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, where she took a lead role in fundraising. She was even able to extend her artistic talents to her volunteer work by designing and building the SPCA’s float for the 1976 Harrisonburg Poultry Parade.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Mary, and son-in-law, William, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
