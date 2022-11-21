Rosella Eva Koogler Martin, 95, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Martin was born Nov. 1, 1927, in Dayton at Fort Harrison, and was the daughter of the late John E. and Louetta Knicely Koogler.
One of her greatest joys in later years was transplanting flowers in all of her children’s greenhouses and meeting the customers. She was member of Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church.
On Dec. 1, 1948, she married Abram D. Martin, who passed away in 2008.
Surviving are her children, Willard D. Martin and wife, Margaret, of Harrisonburg, Mary Ellen Teter of Dayton, Erma M. Beery and husband, Dwight, of Dayton, Arlene M. Reid and husband, G. Glenn, of Broadway, Elmer W. Martin and wife, Joyce, of Mount Solon and Gladys A. Martin of Harrisonburg; sister-in-law, Norma Koogler of Dayton; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was the last surviving member of her family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Thomas Teter; sister, Ruth Witmer and husband, John; brother, Ervin Koogler; and an infant granddaughter, Stephanie L. Martin.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to the home of her grandson, Joseph Beery, 3813 Honey Run Road, Dayton, VA 22821 where friends may visit Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.