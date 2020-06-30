Rosetta Ann Walton Harris, 85, of Rockingham, Va., went to be with her Lord on June 25, 2020, in a Private Home Care setting, after enduring her eight-year affliction to Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Rosetta was born June 9, 1935, in Mahan, W.Va., and was the daughter of Charles Robert Walton Jr. and Genevieve Ruth Hamm Walton.
Rosetta graduated from the duPont Manual High School in 1953 and attended the University of Louisville and Bob Jones University.
Rosetta was active in church, civic, and community affairs. She was a member of the Virginia Family and Community Educators (formerly Extension Homemakers) Bridgewater Club, Rockingham County Club, and served on the state board for 12 years. Rosetta served as state President from 1989-1991. For her service, the Rockingham Family and Community Educators established the Rosetta Walton Harris Scholarship in her honor.
Rosetta was elected to the Bridgewater Town Council in 1986 and served in this capacity for 28 years, which included serving as Vice Mayor for 20 years. The concerts in the Park for Bridgewater citizens and surrounding residents were one of her highlighted accomplishments. She was responsible for initiating the design and adoption of the Bridgewater Flag. Rosetta also initiated major events for the town of Bridgewater, which included bi-annual yard sales, Labor Day celebration, and the Christmas Tree lighting. In 2001, the Bridgewater Ruritans bestowed her the honor of “Citizen of the Year.”
Rosetta was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, where she served in various capacities—Christian Education Director, Personnel Committee, Communications Committee, and as a Deacon where she shepherded a group within the church. She attended Crosslink Community Church for the last three years with her granddaughter.
Rosetta was a loving and caring mother, mother-in-law, grandma, and great-grandma to her family and found joy in spending time with them. Her hobbies included researching and compiling family genealogy, all types of needlework, and endless hours spent crafting and baking with her grandchildren. As her grandchildren grew older, she was dedicated to attending their school and sporting events. She gave the gift of her love, time, and infectious laughter to her loved ones who will forever be grateful.
Rosetta is survived by son, Kevin Harris (USAF retired), who lives in Beavercreek, Ohio, and son, Dana Harris and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Harris, who live in Rockingham County, Va. Her grandchildren, all of whom live in Rockingham County, are Cassey Harris, Megan Baker and husband, Brandon, Joshua Harris and wife, Megan, and Ethan Harris and wife, Grace, and great-grandson, Samuel Harris. Rosetta has three sisters, Nina Gilland of Louisville, Ky., Cynthia Guldenschuch and brother-in-law, Chuck, of Louisville, Ky., and Yvonne Johnson and brother-in-law, Van of Macon, Ga. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosetta is preceded in death by her father, Charles Robert Walton Jr., and mother, Genevieve Ruth Hamm Walton of Louisville, Ky., as well as brother-in-law, Bob Gilland, and niece, Pam Young, also from Louisville, Ky.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail (Highway 33), Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Generations Crossing Adult Care, 3765 Taylor Spring Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A private burial will take place on July 8 at Clayton Missionary Baptist Church, Pence Springs, W.Va. Pastor Grant Petitt will conduct the graveside service.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be a Celebration of life service held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
