Rosetta Louise Moton, 70, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Miss Moton was born Oct. 26, 1950, and was the daughter of the late William A. Moton Sr. and Dorothy E. Jones Moton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William A. Moton, Jr. and James Jones, Sr., a sister, Loretta Moton-Blair, and a nephew Antonio Basden Sr.
Rosetta was a graduate of Elkton High School and was a member of the Mt. Paran Baptist Church. She spent many years in Washington D.C. where she was a staff assistant at the National Labor Relations Board and worked as a medical admissions clerk in the Emergency Department at Providence Hospital. She moved back to Elkton in 2020.
She is survived by a son, Lovelle Moton of Henrietta, NY; a daughter, Keshaunta Moton of Knoxville, Tennessee; sisters, Sylvia Moton, Cynthia James (Arthur), and Gloria Basden all of Elkton; and was Aunt Zettie to all her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with Rev. Teresa Woodson, Rev. Tommy Jones, and Rev. Michael Turner officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
